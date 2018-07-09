'Hop On - Hop Off' Shuttle To Ease Congestion On The North Fork

A free shuttle will run between Riverhead and Greenport on Saturdays for the next seven weeks in an effort to reduce weekend traffic on Long Island’s North Fork.

The North Fork Link will run from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. every Saturday through August 25th.

The “hop on - hop off” service will be operated by the North Fork Promotion Council, and will make 30 stops at the vineyards, restaurants and other tourist attractions.

It’s funded by a $112,000 grant from the Market New York Program.

Operators hope that 100 people will use the shuttle each Saturday. If successful, they will consider extending it into the fall.