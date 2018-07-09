Brig. Gen. Francis Evon New Commander Of Conn. National Guard

The new leader of the Connecticut National Guard officially took over as the state's adjutant general.

Saturday a change of command ceremony was held at the William A. O'Neill State Armory in Hartford. Army National Guard Brigadier General Francis Evon of Newington officially took over the reins.

Evon succeeds Major General Thaddeus J. Martin. Major General Martin retired after serving in the military for more than 40 years. He led the Connecticut National Guard since May 2005.

During his tenure, Martin oversaw the deployment of more than 6,000 Connecticut army and air guardsmen in support of military operations around the world, as well as major relief efforts.

Evon served as commander of an infantry battalion in Afghanistan from November 2009 to November 2010.