Hartford's Colt Park Receives $750,000 Revitalization Grant

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the National Park Service has been awarded a $750,000 grant to help revitalize Colt Park in Hartford.

Malloy says the federal grant has been matched with money from the city and state.

“This funding will significantly improve the park by renovating and improving existing fields, as well as by creating new facilities like softball fields and basketball courts,” Malloy said.

Malloy was joined at a press conference on Thursday by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman John Larson, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other state and local officials.

Senator Blumenthal says the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation fought hard to secure the grant from the National Park Service.

“For a blue state in an administration that we have never skirked to criticize, we had to fight tooth and nail for every nickel that Colt Park is receiving. But we will continue to fight.”

Park advocates say they’re close to getting Coltsville designated an official National Historic Park.

The park was gifted to Hartford in 1905 by the Colt family, who made their fortune through the Colt Armory which produced the Colt .45 revolver.