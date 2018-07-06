© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford's Colt Park Receives $750,000 Revitalization Grant

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 6, 2018 at 7:55 AM EDT
coltpark_nps_180706.jpg
Courtesy of National Park Service
/
The former Colts firearms factory and complex in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the National Park Service has been awarded a $750,000 grant to help revitalize Colt Park in Hartford.

Malloy says the federal grant has been matched with money from the city and state.     

“This funding will significantly improve the park by renovating and improving existing fields, as well as by creating new facilities like softball fields and basketball courts,” Malloy said.

Malloy was joined at a press conference on Thursday by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman John Larson, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other state and local officials.  

Senator Blumenthal says the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation fought hard to secure the grant from the National Park Service.  

“For a blue state in an administration that we have never skirked to criticize, we had to fight tooth and nail for every nickel that Colt Park is receiving. But we will continue to fight.” 

Park advocates say they’re close to getting Coltsville designated an official National Historic Park.  

The park was gifted to Hartford in 1905 by the Colt family, who made their fortune through the Colt Armory which produced the Colt .45 revolver.

Connecticut NewsColtsville National Historical ParkConnecticut
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
