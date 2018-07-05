'Strawless Suffolk' Campaign Seeks To Reduce Plastic Use

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn’s new Plastic Reduction Task Force has launched its first initiative – Strawless Suffolk.

The Plastic Reduction Task Force has teamed up with environmentalists to reduce the amount of plastic straws that end up in the waterways. Legislator Hahn is urging restaurants to help by reducing single-use plastic straws.

“This is a voluntary effort to get individuals to choose to go strawless, to get restaurants to choose to go strawless. Straws are an easy first step.”

Her goal is to get 100 Suffolk County restaurants to pledge to go strawless.

Hahn said that if restaurants decide to offer plastic straws only upon request, they could cut their total usage in half. She said they don’t biodegrade and can be harmful to marine life.

For now, reducing plastic straws is a voluntary effort, but Hahn said that it’s possible that the Task Force could recommend legislation banning plastic straws.