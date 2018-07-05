© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Obamacare Coverage Grows In Connecticut

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 5, 2018 at 10:14 AM EDT
healthcare_apjessicahill_180705.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Bushra Tawfik, center, waits with her friend Akram Shlayig, left, and her granddaughter Khaliah, bottom left, and great nephew Naseer, bottom center at Access Health CT in New Britain, Conn.

A new federal government report shows an increase in the number of people enrolled in Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, despite a sharp rise in premiums this year.

The report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finds that more than 100,000 Connecticut individuals and families bought Obamacare through Access Health CT this year. That’s up from about 92,000 in 2017.

At the same time, the average premium in Connecticut increased by about $145.

CMS says federal government subsidies paid most of the premium for about 75 percent of Access Health CT health policies.

The report cautions that policyholders will likely see a steep rise in premiums again next year.

Tags

Connecticut NewsHealthcareConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma