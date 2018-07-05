Obamacare Coverage Grows In Connecticut

A new federal government report shows an increase in the number of people enrolled in Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, despite a sharp rise in premiums this year.

The report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finds that more than 100,000 Connecticut individuals and families bought Obamacare through Access Health CT this year. That’s up from about 92,000 in 2017.

At the same time, the average premium in Connecticut increased by about $145.

CMS says federal government subsidies paid most of the premium for about 75 percent of Access Health CT health policies.

The report cautions that policyholders will likely see a steep rise in premiums again next year.