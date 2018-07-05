© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Massapequa An Opioid Hotspot, Say Police

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 5, 2018 at 10:29 AM EDT
Nassau County Police say that Massapequa has turned into an opioid “hotspot,” and they warn about a possible bad batch of heroin.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says there have been six overdoses in the past several days in Massapequa. One was fatal.

He says the village is the hottest spot in the county for opioid overdoses and drug-related crime.

Ryder says he believes the spike is due to a potentially lethal batch of heroin.

Earlier this year the county rolled out ODMAP, a real-time mapping program that allows police to compare drug-related crimes with overdoses. The area is then targeted for additional law enforcement.

Long Island NewsLong IslandOpioidsDrugs
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
