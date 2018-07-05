Massapequa An Opioid Hotspot, Say Police

Nassau County Police say that Massapequa has turned into an opioid “hotspot,” and they warn about a possible bad batch of heroin.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says there have been six overdoses in the past several days in Massapequa. One was fatal.

He says the village is the hottest spot in the county for opioid overdoses and drug-related crime.

Ryder says he believes the spike is due to a potentially lethal batch of heroin.

Earlier this year the county rolled out ODMAP, a real-time mapping program that allows police to compare drug-related crimes with overdoses. The area is then targeted for additional law enforcement.