Alex Jones’ Lawyers In Sandy Hook Case Also Representing Neo-Nazi Publisher

A talk show host and conspiracy theorist that claimed the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax has lawyered up. Mounting lawsuits are posing a threat to the future of Alex Jones’s show.

The families of Sandy Hook victims are suing Jones for defamation in Connecticut and Texas, where Jones lives.

Jones is the host of the InfoWars show where he broadcast his conspiracy theories. He’s chosen Randazza Legal Group of Las Vegas to defend him in Connecticut, the same firm that defended a publisher of the neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer.

The families say they have faced death threats from Jones’s listeners after the host claimed that Sandy Hook shooting was staffed by crisis actors as part of a government plot to confiscate guns.

Jones has since started saying the shooting really happened. That's after Sandy Hook families took legal action.