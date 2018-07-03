Plan To Restore Connecticut Walk Bridge Faces Pushback

Connecticut's plan to spend over $1 billion on a new 240-foot vertical-lift railroad bridge in Norwalk is stirring criticism.

Most people agree that something needs to be done about the existing 122-year-old Walk Bridge on the nation's busiest passenger rail corridor.

It tends to get stuck when opening for marine traffic, disrupting Metro-North and Amtrak trains.

Some taxpayers say the new bridge is too costly and too big.

Conservationists argue a fixed bridge or welding the current one shut makes sense.

But Transportation Commissioner James Redeker says the project, slated to start next year, is important to protect river access for future generations and preserve businesses further up-river.