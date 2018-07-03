© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Plan To Restore Connecticut Walk Bridge Faces Pushback

By Bill Buchner
Published July 3, 2018 at 11:32 AM EDT
Walk Bridge in Norwalk
Connecticut Department of Transportation Walk Bridge Program
The railroad bridge that crosses the Norwalk River in Norwalk, Conn.

Connecticut's plan to spend over $1 billion on a new 240-foot vertical-lift railroad bridge in Norwalk is stirring criticism.

Most people agree that something needs to be done about the existing 122-year-old Walk Bridge on the nation's busiest passenger rail corridor.

It tends to get stuck when opening for marine traffic, disrupting Metro-North and Amtrak trains.

Some taxpayers say the new bridge is too costly and too big.

Conservationists argue a fixed bridge or welding the current one shut makes sense.

But Transportation Commissioner James Redeker says the project, slated to start next year, is important to protect river access for future generations and preserve businesses further up-river.

Connecticut News
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
