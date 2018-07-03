Montaukett Indians Hope To Receive State Recognition

A Long Island Native American Tribe could soon be officially recognized.

The New York State Legislature voted almost unanimously to acknowledge the Montaukett Indians.

The State Assembly voted 137-1, while the Senate approved the measure 61-0.

Once Governor Cuomo signs the legislation, the tribe’s recognition will be immediate.

In 2017, Cuomo vetoed recognition of the Montauketts, but the tribe has been working with the governor’s office since then to address his concerns.

The Montaukett Tribe was declared extinct in a 1910 court decision.

In 1994, the State Supreme Court ruled that the decision was “questionable.”