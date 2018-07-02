© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Bans Sparklers, Citing Safety

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 2, 2018 at 9:26 AM EDT
sparkler_pexels_180702.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Sparklers are now illegal across Long Island this Fourth of July.

Both Nassau and Suffolk Counties passed laws this year that adds sparklers to the list of fireworks that are now illegal to use.

Using a sparkler in either county can result in a $500 fine. People selling sparklers face a $1,000 fine and 15 days in jail.

Public health officials say nearly all fireworks injuries to children under 4 are the result of burns from sparklers, the tips of which can reach 2,000 degrees.

Sparklers are also illegal in New York City and Westchester County.

The sale of sparklers is legal in New York State except in counties that have banned them. They are legal in Connecticut.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandFireworksPublic Safety
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan