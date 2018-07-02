Long Island Bans Sparklers, Citing Safety

Sparklers are now illegal across Long Island this Fourth of July.

Both Nassau and Suffolk Counties passed laws this year that adds sparklers to the list of fireworks that are now illegal to use.

Using a sparkler in either county can result in a $500 fine. People selling sparklers face a $1,000 fine and 15 days in jail.

Public health officials say nearly all fireworks injuries to children under 4 are the result of burns from sparklers, the tips of which can reach 2,000 degrees.

Sparklers are also illegal in New York City and Westchester County.

The sale of sparklers is legal in New York State except in counties that have banned them. They are legal in Connecticut.