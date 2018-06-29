LI-Westchester Connector Plan Off The Table

The Cuomo Administration has announced that it will not go forward with plans to build a tunnel or bridge to link Long Island and Westchester County.

New York’s acting Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas issued a statement that said after reviewing the considerations, the New York State Department of Transportation has decided “not to move forward at this time.”

No reasons were given.

Governor Cuomo had highlighted the crossing in his State of the State address. A study funded by the state found the crossing, which would cost at least $55 billion, to be feasible.

The announcement comes after growing opposition on both sides of the Sound.