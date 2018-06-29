© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LI-Westchester Connector Plan Off The Table

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 29, 2018 at 8:05 AM EDT
nysdot.png
N.Y. Department of Transportation
/
A potential Long Island Sound crossing route as depicted in a feasibility study issued by the state in December.

The Cuomo Administration has announced that it will not go forward with plans to build a tunnel or bridge to link Long Island and Westchester County.

New York’s acting Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas issued a statement that said after reviewing the considerations, the New York State Department of Transportation has decided “not to move forward at this time.”

No reasons were given.

Governor Cuomo had highlighted the crossing in his State of the State address. A study funded by the state found the crossing, which would cost at least $55 billion, to be feasible.

The announcement comes after growing opposition on both sides of the Sound.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
