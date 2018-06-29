Advocacy Group Promotes Regional Framework For Transit Solutions

Environmentalists are urging all of the New England and Mid-Atlantic states to join together on a regional transportation plan.

Nick Sifuentes, executive director of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, says the idea is to create a framework for states to transition to more electric buses and vehicles, and to create environmentally friendly public transit.

“Our region has a moral obligation and an economic opportunity to reduce carbon emissions through funding public transit, improving and expanding transit access, and moving more of our transportation sector towards clean energy. The scope of our problems is regional, and our solutions have to be too.”

Sifuentes says the plan was inspired by the success of the nine-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative known as RGGI (REGGIE).

Seven states have been holding listening sessions for residents on the transportation plan, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

A Sierra club poll released on Thursday finds a majority of residents in each of those states support the idea.