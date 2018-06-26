Long Island Shelter Cares For 10 Children Separated From Family At Border

A Long Island group home now houses 10 children who were separated from their families at the southern border, up from eight last week.

Congressman Tom Suozzi and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran toured the MercyFirst facility in Syosset. Suozzi said despite President Trump’s executive order that halted the practice of separating children from their parents, MercyFirst received two more children over the weekend.

“I’m hoping that there won’t be any more kids coming because quite frankly the policy’s supposed to be changed and we don’t want to see any more kids separated from their parents and the effort should be now reunifying these families.”

Suozzi and Curran weren’t allowed to talk with any of the children, who range in age from 4 to 17. They said the children seemed well-taken care of.

They said that the original eight children have all been in touch with family members, though it’s still not clear when reunification with their families might occur.