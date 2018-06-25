Medical Marijuana Board To Vote On 2 More Qualifying Conditions

In Connecticut, the Medical Marijuana Board of Physicians will vote Monday on the addition of two conditions to Connecticut’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The Board of Physicians will take a vote to add opioid use disorder and degenerative disc disease of the spine to the Medical Marijuana Program. The meeting in Hartford is a follow up to the public hearing held in February when the board was collecting testimony.

Should the Board vote to accept these additions, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), will make a decision regarding whether or not to add them to the state’s medical marijuana regulations.

An additional public hearing and comment period will occur following DCP’s decision. The change will also require approval from the Regulations Review Committee of the General Assembly.

Connecticut’s Medical Marijuana Program currently has nearly 27,000 patients, 44% of whom reside in Fairfield and New Haven Counties.