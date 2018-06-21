Electric Boat Parent Company Handling Casework For Separated Migrant Children

The parent company of Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, is being criticized for working with children who have been taken from their parents at the southern border.

The company, General Dynamics, is one of the country’s top defense contractors. Now it’s getting paid by the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to help handle casework for the children.

The company drew criticism on social media for profiting off of the Trump administration’s policy of separating families. Critics asked the company to speak out against the policy.

A spokesperson for General Dynamics says the company “has no role in the family separation policy, nor a role in the construction or operation of detention facilities.”

Job postings show that they are looking to hire bilingual caseworkers, data entry clerks and people to review files and redact information.