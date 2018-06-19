Islanders Want Tax Break To Renovate Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders want a $400,000 sales tax break on renovations that would allow them to play some games at the Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders will play 60 games at the Coliseum over the next three seasons, while a new arena at Belmont Racetrack is built. The rest of their home games will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Newsday reports the team wants the sales tax exemption on $2.7 million worth of materials that they need to bring the Coliseum up to NHL standards.

The new renovations include an updated locker room, video facilities, and an upgrade to the ice rink.

The Islanders played at the Coliseum until 2015. The Barclays Center has been its home since then.