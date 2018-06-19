© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Says He Will Sue Federal Government Over Child Separation Policy

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt,
Associated Press
Published June 19, 2018 at 4:15 PM EDT
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Children listen to speakers during an immigration family separation protest Monday in Phoenix.

Governor Cuomo says he plans within the next several days to file a lawsuit against the federal government over the treatment of immigrant children separated from their parents. He says around 70 children are being held at facilities in New York.

Cuomo, saying the practice of separating the children from their parents is inhumane and a form of extortion, says New York has grounds to sue because some of the children are being held in private facilities in Westchester, the Bronx and Long Island, that have contracted with the federal government. And he says their detention violates the children’s legal rights under the state and federal constitutions.

“Children have legal rights,” said Cuomo. “They apply whether they are documented or undocumented.”

Cuomo says the state has asked the federal government if it can provide health and mental health services to the children, but he says the federal government has “gagged the facilities” and told him that the state would have to apply for access, a process that could take weeks.

The Trump administration says the family separations are required under the law.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
