Blumenthal: Homeland Security Lies About Lack Of Family Separation Policy

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has responded to the head of Homeland Security’s claim that there is no policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

“That’s a lie. The policy is plain for everyone to see, and in effect, the President has boasted about it.”

Blumenthal said that President Trump could order Homeland Security to stop separating families at the border.

“The President’s claim that somehow Congress must pass a law or the Democrats are to blame is simply false. The President could end this policy simply by making a phone call.”

Blumenthal was in New Haven on Monday speaking with immigrant rights advocates about the thousands of children who have been detained separately from their parents.

The Senator says Democrats have introduced legislation that would keep families together unless there is clear evidence of human trafficking or abuse.

This week, Republicans will debate two versions of legislation that would also keep families together. But attached to it are other immigration reforms including a border wall and stricter legal immigration standards.

Blumenthal says he will visit the thousands of children detained at the southern border next month. He has invited Republicans to join him.