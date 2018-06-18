Home Values On Long Island Go Up, Up, Up

Home values on Long Island saw the biggest rise last month in over 10 years.

According to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island, home values in Suffolk County this May were up almost 10.5 percent over last May.

In Nassau, home values were up just over 8 percent.

The median price of a home in Suffolk was $370,000-, and $519,000 in Nassau.

According to the Warren Group, the latest figures for Connecticut also show a rise, with a median price of $250,000 for April, a rise of almost 6.5 percent.