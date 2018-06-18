© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Home Values On Long Island Go Up, Up, Up

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 18, 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT
houses_apkeithsrakocic_170718.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

Home values on Long Island saw the biggest rise last month in over 10 years.

According to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island, home values in Suffolk County this May were up almost 10.5 percent over last May.

In Nassau, home values were up just over 8 percent.

The median price of a home in Suffolk was $370,000-, and $519,000 in Nassau.

According to the Warren Group, the latest figures for Connecticut also show a rise, with a median price of $250,000 for April, a rise of almost 6.5 percent.

Long Island NewsLong Islandhousing
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
