Water Restrictions Declared In 6 Fairfield County Towns

By Davis Dunavin
Published June 8, 2018 at 7:50 AM EDT
Six towns in Fairfield County are under permanent water restrictions this year. That includes for the first time Newtown and Westport.

The Aquarion water company says customers should limit their irrigation to twice a week in Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, Newtown and Stamford. That includes in-ground and above-ground sprinklers.

Aquarion spokesperson Peter Fazekas said, “Aquarion is looking for customers to use their water resources efficiently. Aquarion does have variances available for customers if they have a high-efficiency irrigation system. That will allow them to water outside our irrigation schedule, as long as they’re using their water efficiently.”

Some towns in the state put full restrictions on sprinkler use in the fall of 2016 during especially strong drought conditions. Aquarion switched to a twice-a-week restriction last year, working with the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Pura and local governments.

