Connecticut State Police To Be Issued Body Cameras

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 31, 2018 at 10:46 AM EDT
Connecticut State Police are about to be equipped with body cameras. The State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection says it used an $895,000 grant from the Justice Department to purchase 800 cameras for its officers. Some municipal police departments in Connecticut, including Stamford and New Haven, already have body cameras.

The body cams will be compatible with dashboard cameras already installed in cruisers. State police troops based in Bethany and Hartford will be the first to receive 100 cameras each by mid-summer. All troops are planned to have them by next spring.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutpoliceBody Cameras
