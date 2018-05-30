Connecticut Prosecutors To Appeal Skakel Reversal To U.S. Supreme Court

Prosecutors in Connecticut plan to appeal the dismissal of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Skakel is the nephew of Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s widow. It took Connecticut prosecutors 27 years to bring charges against him for the murder of Martha Moxley. She was found bludgeoned to death near her home in Greenwich in 1975, when she and Skakel were both teenagers.

It’s been a legal rollercoaster since Skakel was convicted in 2002. A state judge overturned his conviction in 2013, after he’d spent 11 years in prison. Three years later, the state Supreme Court ruled his conviction would hold. But in a stunning reversal, the court earlier this month vacated the conviction on the same evidence.