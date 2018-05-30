© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Prosecutors To Appeal Skakel Reversal To U.S. Supreme Court

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 30, 2018 at 1:01 PM EDT
skakel_apjessicahill_180504.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Michael Skakel enters the State Supreme Court for a hearing in Hartford, Conn., in 2016.

Prosecutors in Connecticut plan to appeal the dismissal of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Skakel is the nephew of Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s widow. It took Connecticut prosecutors 27 years to bring charges against him for the murder of Martha Moxley. She was found bludgeoned to death near her home in Greenwich in 1975, when she and Skakel were both teenagers.

It’s been a legal rollercoaster since Skakel was convicted in 2002. A state judge overturned his conviction in 2013, after he’d spent 11 years in prison. Three years later, the state Supreme Court ruled his conviction would hold. But in a stunning reversal, the court earlier this month vacated the conviction on the same evidence.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutMichael SkakelU.S. Supreme Courtcrime
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin