More Sandy Hook Families Sue Infowars' Alex Jones

Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones is facing another defamation lawsuit from families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting. Jones has claimed the shootings were faked.

Last month the families of two victims filed lawsuits in Jones’s home state of Texas. This new lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court by the families of six victims and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Jones repeatedly used his talk show on the website InfoWars to falsely claim the shooting was staged. After the first round of lawsuits, Jones backtracked and said he now believes the shootings really happened.

The lawsuits allege Jones’s misinformation has tormented the families and has led conspiracy theorists to harass them and make death threats against them. Last year a Florida woman was sentenced to five months in prison for making threats against Leonard Posner, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Jones did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday. He has said he believes Sandy Hook "really happened."