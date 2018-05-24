© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

More Sandy Hook Families Sue Infowars' Alex Jones

WSHU | By Associated Press,
Davis Dunavin
Published May 24, 2018 at 11:48 AM EDT
alexjones_wcseanpanderson_180524.jpg
Sean P. Anderson
/
Wikimedia Commons
Alex Jones at a protest in Dallas, Texas.

Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones is facing another defamation lawsuit from families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting. Jones has claimed the shootings were faked.

Last month the families of two victims filed lawsuits in Jones’s home state of Texas. This new lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court by the families of six victims and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Jones repeatedly used his talk show on the website InfoWars to falsely claim the shooting was staged. After the first round of lawsuits, Jones backtracked and said he now believes the shootings really happened.

The lawsuits allege Jones’s misinformation has tormented the families and has led conspiracy theorists to harass them and make death threats against them. Last year a Florida woman was sentenced to five months in prison for making threats against Leonard Posner, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Jones did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday. He has said he believes Sandy Hook "really happened."

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgunsAlex JonesSandy Hook School ShootingInfowars
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More