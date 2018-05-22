LIRR Launches Service Improvement Plan, 'LIRR Forward'

The Long Island Rail Road has unveiled “LIRR Forward,” an action plan to improve service on the beleaguered commuter railroad.

LIRR President Phillip Eng says the replacement of ten switches, which account for 40 percent of the railroad’s delays, will be replaced in the next six months, several years ahead of schedule.

They will also replace several hundred track circuits.

Eng also says the LIRR will put in place measures to protect the system during hurricane and snow season, such as replacing utility poles and trimming trees.

He says the plan contains “new ideas, new energy and urgency.”

The Long Island Rail Road is the largest commuter railroad in the nation.