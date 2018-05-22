© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LIRR Launches Service Improvement Plan, 'LIRR Forward'

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 22, 2018 at 11:38 AM EDT
The Long Island Rail Road has unveiled “LIRR Forward,” an action plan to improve service on the beleaguered commuter railroad.

LIRR President Phillip Eng says the replacement of ten switches, which account for 40 percent of the railroad’s delays, will be replaced in the next six months, several years ahead of schedule.

They will also replace several hundred track circuits.

Eng also says the LIRR will put in place measures to protect the system during hurricane and snow season, such as replacing utility poles and trimming trees.

He says the plan contains “new ideas, new energy and urgency.”

The Long Island Rail Road is the largest commuter railroad in the nation.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRRinfrastructure
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan