Connecticut News

Some Connecticut Towns Still Without Power Following Storm

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2018 at 12:44 PM EDT
A downed tree blocks a road in Danbury following last week's storm.
Natalie Cioffari
The remnants of a power line are collected on the side of a road in Danbury. On Sunday, Eversource said it had restored power to 150,000 homes.
Natalie Cioffari

Some Connecticut municipalities continue to make repairs following two tornados that swept through the area.

The storms downed scores of trees and power lines.

Eversource said Sunday that is has restored power to approximately 150,000 homes and businesses, adding the remaining customers will have power by midnight Monday.

The state's largest utility company says that there were nearly 300 miles of downed lines and 1,800 broken poles.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The weather service said Wednesday night that an EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved along a 9 ½ mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden. A second EF1 tornado with peak winds of 100 mph moved along a 4 ½ mile path between Southbury and Oxford.

Two people in New Fairfield and Danbury were killed in separate accidents when trees fell on their trucks, including a woman whose 3-year-old child escaped injury.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
