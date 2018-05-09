Long Island JCC To Offer LGBTQ Summer Camp

A week-long LGBTQ summer day camp will launch in August on Long Island. The pilot program is for kids ages 12 – 18 and will run for a week.

The program is called Camp Ga’avah, which is the Hebrew word for pride.

Stephanie Abrams, the development director for the Friedberg Jewish Community Center, says campers will engage in traditional camp activities like arts and crafts, music and theater.

“It’s really important, I think, for these kids to have a place to go that they can come and enjoy themselves. And just have fun and be themselves.”

Campers don’t have to be Jewish to attend.

The camp received a $40,000 grant to get started this year, with a plan to have a full seven to eight week summer camp next year.

Twenty campers are expected to join for this summer at the campgrounds in Wheatley Heights, but they will accept more if there is interest.