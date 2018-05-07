Newtown Cyclists Ride To D.C. To Protest Gun Violence

A group of 26 bicyclists are on the way from Newtown, Conn., to the U.S. Capitol to protest gun laws in America. The group is called Team 26. They first made the journey of about 400 miles on their bicycles in 2013, the year after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Monte Frank, who is with the group, says, “It shows the sacrifice that ordinary Americans are willing to make. We’re willing to get on our bikes and ride 400 miles in four days to shine a light on the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague this nation.”

Organizers say they want Congress to implement a variety of gun control measures, including background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The group is set to arrive at the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday afternoon.