Suffolk Prepares For Next Big Storm, With Sandy Top Of Mind

It’s been five years since Hurricane Sandy, and there are still people who have not recovered.

On Long Island, a task force that formed late last year to address concerns about Suffolk County’s response held its last of four public meetings Wednesday evening.

The Superstorm Sandy Review Task Force wants to find out how officials should respond to the next big storm. Task Force member John Bouvier said that in order to do that, they needed to hear from people.

“The purpose for these public outreach things is to get the stories of people and, you know, what they see as problems or suggestions.”

Bouvier said they want to address problems like infrastructure protection, water quality maintenance, and power grid management. He said there will be a special focus on relief programs.

“I think probably the group that’s going to benefit most from this input is how to better manage the process and administration of relief programs.”

Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature DuWayne Gregory said the public hearings are crucial if the County wants to learn how it can better respond in the future.

“We certainly believe that there will be another event like Superstorm Sandy or worse. It may be tomorrow, it may be five years or 10 years down the road. But at some point it will happen again.”

The hearings gathered what the general public experienced in the wake of Sandy, both positive and negative, and gave residents the chance to offer suggestions.

The Task Force will compile its findings and issue recommendations to the County.

Gregory says he hopes to have the report out later this year.