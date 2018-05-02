© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Yale Rescinds Honorary Degree From Bill Cosby

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 2, 2018 at 2:41 PM EDT
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial last Thursday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Yale University is rescinding the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby. It’s the first honorary degree Yale has rescinded in its more than 300-year history.

Yale announced Tuesday that the University’s Board of Trustees had voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded Cosby in 2003. The school says it’s committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process.

Cosby was found guilty last Thursday of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby in light of the allegations. Since the verdict last week, Temple, Johns Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon rescinded theirs.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
