Yale Rescinds Honorary Degree From Bill Cosby

Yale University is rescinding the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby. It’s the first honorary degree Yale has rescinded in its more than 300-year history.

Yale announced Tuesday that the University’s Board of Trustees had voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded Cosby in 2003. The school says it’s committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process.

Cosby was found guilty last Thursday of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby in light of the allegations. Since the verdict last week, Temple, Johns Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon rescinded theirs.