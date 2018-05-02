Cuomo Signs Anti-Domestic Violence Gun Bill

Governor Cuomo has signed a bill that would temporarily take away guns from people accused of domestic violence. The legislation closes a loophole in state law in order to ensure domestic abusers are required to surrender all firearms, not just handguns.

The new law will also restrict any individual with an arrest warrant from obtaining or renewing a firearm license, which was not previously the case.

The sponsor of the bill in the State Senate, Elaine Phillips, a Republican from Long Island, says she’s “confident” the new law “will protect women, men and children from their abusers and prevent further tragedies.”

Cuomo organized a signing ceremony that included a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where the February 14th mass shooting occurred, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cuomo says taking guns away from domestic violence offenders helps to diffuse a potentially deadly situation.

“Common sense, if you have domestic violence perpetrators or you have a person with an order of protection, take away the guns,” Cuomo said, to applause.

But Cuomo concedes that New York can’t do it alone, and that national gun safety measures must be enacted. He blames a combination of what he says are “extreme conservatives” in Washington, and the lobbying power of the NRA.

Some states, including Connecticut, have similar laws.

