Long Island News

Cuomo Signs Anti-Domestic Violence Gun Bill

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt,
Ann Lopez
Published May 2, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
cuomogunsafety_cuomodonpollard_180502.jpg
Don Pollard
/
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Governor Cuomo takes a photo with gun control advocates, including U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he signs legislation to remove guns from domestic abusers and require them to surrender all firearms.

Governor Cuomo has signed a bill that would temporarily take away guns from people accused of domestic violence. The legislation closes a loophole in state law in order to ensure domestic abusers are required to surrender all firearms, not just handguns.

The new law will also restrict any individual with an arrest warrant from obtaining or renewing a firearm license, which was not previously the case.

The sponsor of the bill in the State Senate, Elaine Phillips, a Republican from Long Island, says she’s “confident” the new law “will protect women, men and children from their abusers and prevent further tragedies.”

Cuomo organized a signing ceremony that included a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where the February 14th mass shooting occurred, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cuomo says taking guns away from domestic violence offenders helps to diffuse a potentially deadly situation.

“Common sense, if you have domestic violence perpetrators or you have a person with an order of protection, take away the guns,” Cuomo said, to applause.

But Cuomo concedes that New York can’t do it alone, and that national gun safety measures must be enacted. He blames a combination of what he says are “extreme conservatives” in Washington, and the lobbying power of the NRA.

Some states, including Connecticut, have similar laws.
 

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez