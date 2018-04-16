© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Mangano, Vendito Corruption Trial Enters Its Second Month

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published April 16, 2018 at 2:01 PM EDT
venditto_apfrankeltman_170111.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., in 2016.

The federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Magano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has now entered its second month.

The prosecution last week sought to prove that a complex transaction between the Town of Oyster Bay, restaurant owner Harendra Singh, and Madison National Bank, while technically legal, was in effect a loan guarantee to Singh.

On the stand were attorneys for the law firm that arranged the transaction.

Defense attorneys emphasized that the transaction was made legally.

The Manganos and Venditto are charged with accepting bribes and gifts from Singh in exchange for government contracts and loan guarantees.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionEd ManganoJohn VendittoLinda ManganoHarendra Singh
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
