Mangano, Vendito Corruption Trial Enters Its Second Month

The federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Magano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has now entered its second month.

The prosecution last week sought to prove that a complex transaction between the Town of Oyster Bay, restaurant owner Harendra Singh, and Madison National Bank, while technically legal, was in effect a loan guarantee to Singh.

On the stand were attorneys for the law firm that arranged the transaction.

Defense attorneys emphasized that the transaction was made legally.

The Manganos and Venditto are charged with accepting bribes and gifts from Singh in exchange for government contracts and loan guarantees.

They have pleaded not guilty.