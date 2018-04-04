Mangano, Venditto Corruption Trial Enters Cross-Examination

The cross-examination of the star prosecution witness in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto continued on Tuesday.

Restaurant owner Harendra Singh was cross-examined by Linda Mangano’s attorney. Linda Magano is charged with accepting a no-show job that paid $400,000 dollars at one of Singh’s restaurants.

However, Singh admitted on the stand that he did not know how much work she did when presented with e-mails from his restaurant manager.

The e-mails show Linda Mangano making suggestions on promotion and advertising, menus, and making calls. The manager praised her work.

Singh has now spent 12 days on the stand.

The Manganos and Venditto have pleaded not guilty to all charges.