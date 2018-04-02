© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Acclaimed Photographer Chooses Conn. Subway For First U.S. Job

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 2, 2018 at 11:49 AM EDT
subwaykhaledhasan.jpg
Corey Perrine, AP Images for Subway. Khaled Hasan.
/
Subway employees make sandwiches in Dover, Del. / A portrait of Bangladeshi photographer Khaled Hasan, whose newest job is working at a New London, Conn., Subway sandwich shop where he's photographing staff.

World-renowned photographer Khaled Hasan’s work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Al Jazeera. He’s documented victims of acid burn attacks and impoverished stone workers in his home country of Bangladesh.

And now he has taken on another unusual project – moonlighting at a Subway sandwich shop in New London, Connecticut.

The project brings him into contact with other immigrants like himself.

“There is lots of stories happening every day, each of the day, and there are stronger people than me. So I try to document their inner struggle. How they’re surviving, and also their happiness.”

Hasan tells the stories of his co-workers, like a woman from Puerto Rico who wants to travel to see her family.

“It’s small stories, small, small stories. She has one dog and one cat, and she doesn’t want to leave these alone to go to Puerto Rico.”

He says he’s found it’s easy to get people to open up to him. And that’s made his first day job in America a fascinating experience.

“Maybe it’s my personality – they tell me everything. They tell me their personal life. People actually wants to know the smaller stories, not the bigger stories. The newspaper can give you the bigger stories. But the personal life, it’s people’s stories.”

Hasan says he plans to work at Subway until May, when he will go back to work as a freelance photographer.

You can some of Khaled Hasan’s work at his website.

