Long Island News

5 Years After Sandy, Long Island Sewage Plant Still On Generator

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 29, 2018 at 11:13 AM EDT
bayparksewage_usdol_180329.jpg
U.S. Department of Labor
Then-U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez tours the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in 2015. Superstorm Sandy knocked out power to the plant in 2012. It's still waiting for permanent power.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on FEMA to cut the bureaucracy, and let PSEG Long Island install permanent power to a rebuilt sewage treatment plant knocked offline by Superstorm Sandy.

The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East Rockaway was severely damaged during Sandy, sending sewage into the Western Bays of Nassau County. At the time, Schumer arranged for generators to power the plant.

Over five years later, it is still being powered by generators.

Schumer says all that is necessary is for FEMA to sign off on the installation of power. “We don’t need more money, we don’t need legislation, we just need FEMA to sign on the dotted line.”

Schumer says getting the plant on feeders from PSEG would ensure it would not fail, but, “Without swift approval of the power plan, the plant here could fail, water treatment could suffer, and the Western Bays resiliency plan, which tackles nitrogen levels, would derail. So we can’t let that happen.”

Schumer says since the legislation has passed and the money distributed, all that is needed is a signature to allow the feeders to be installed.

Long Island News, Superstorm Sandy, Long Island, Chuck Schumer, PSEG Long Island, Natural Disasters
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
