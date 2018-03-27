Say It Ain't So! Snow Days May Extend School Year In Northeast

Many school districts in Connecticut and Long Island face a time crunch after the four big nor’easters this month. Some districts are planning to take days away from already planned vacations in order to make up the lost time before they can end the school year.

Newsday reports at least six Long Island school districts will hold classes on one or two days during their spring breaks.

Other districts may cut vacation time around Memorial Day or even extend the school year in June.

Both New York and Connecticut require students be in the classroom for at least 180 days each year. The four nor’easters this month made that magic number harder to reach.