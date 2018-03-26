© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Mental Health Advocates Call For More Funding For Community Housing

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 26, 2018 at 11:32 AM EDT
affordablehousing_hud_160509.JPG
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Mental health advocates in New York want more funds to provide housing for New Yorkers with significant mental health challenges.

Advocates delivered almost 25,000 letters to state leaders in Albany to urge them to include more money for community housing in the state budget.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed an additional $10 million to expand existing programs, but advocates say much more money is needed.

Community housing programs can also link residents with job training, medical care, therapy and other resources that reduce costs related to homelessness, incarceration and emergency room visits.

The letters were delivered on Wednesday. Lawmakers hope to approve a new state budget by April 1.

Long Island NewsbudgetMental healthNew Yorkhousinghomelessness
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
