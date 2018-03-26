Mental Health Advocates Call For More Funding For Community Housing

Mental health advocates in New York want more funds to provide housing for New Yorkers with significant mental health challenges.

Advocates delivered almost 25,000 letters to state leaders in Albany to urge them to include more money for community housing in the state budget.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed an additional $10 million to expand existing programs, but advocates say much more money is needed.

Community housing programs can also link residents with job training, medical care, therapy and other resources that reduce costs related to homelessness, incarceration and emergency room visits.

The letters were delivered on Wednesday. Lawmakers hope to approve a new state budget by April 1.