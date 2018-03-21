Sen. Gillibrand Proposes $5 Billion In Grants For Water Infrastructure

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has introduced new legislation to improve infrastructure and water quality.

Gillibrand says the Promoting Infrastructure and Protecting the Economy, or PIPE Act, will make it easier for state, local and tribal governments as well as public water utilities, to fund projects without taking loans.

“It’s really hard to pay back loans. So having a direct grant program that’s specific to a lot of rural areas will make it easier to use and will be more helpful.”

The bill would make $5 billion available over 10 years for drinking water and sewage infrastructure. Gillibrand says the program would be especially helpful to poorer communities.