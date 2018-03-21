Litchfield's Arethusa Farm Wins At World Championship Cheese Contest

Litchfield County, Conn., is now home to world champion blue cheese.

Arethusa Blue, which is made on Aresthusa Farm in Bantam, took first place in the Blue Veined Cheese category at the 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisc., this month. The cheese scored 97.55 to take home the "Best in Class" award.

The contest is the largest cheese competition in the world, with cheesemakers from 26 countries traveling to Wisconsin – in March – to spend three days showcasing their products in front of an international team of 55 judges. This year's contest saw 3,402 entries in 121 different categories.

Arethusa beat out 44 other blue cheese makers for the honor.