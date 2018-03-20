Riverfront Music Festival Coming To Shelton This Summer

The Town of Shelton, Connecticut, will put on a new music and arts festival this summer.

Derek Signore, a co-promoter of the Riverfront Music Festival, says it’s a different concept from the Gathering of the Vibes concert in Bridgeport, which was a mainstay in the area for twenty years before shutting down in 2015.

“It would be great if we can capture some of what made that so great. I helped work that festival and I was there as an attendee so I saw it from both sides.”

He says the festival will blend different musical styles and genres.

“We’ve got something I think for everybody of all ages. We wanted to have that funk party, we wanted to have that Americana, we wanted to have that rock. We really wanted to bring the best regional and national talent we could to the main stage, but I think it was just as important as our emerging artist stage.”

The festival will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park June 9-10.