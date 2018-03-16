Report: LIRR Has Worst On-Time Performance In 18 Years

The New York State Comptroller has issued a report that says the Long Island Rail Road had more delays last year than any year since 1999.

According to the report, the increase in delays was caused by a mix of reasons. Penn Station was plagued with problems in 2017. A $40 million track replacement project dubbed the “Summer of Hell” took several tracks off-line. But another factor was an increase in equipment problems.

Mark Epstein, chair of the Long Island Rail Road Commuter Council, says LIRR is awaiting delivery of new train cars, “But we just need to get it done. We’re at the tail end of a lot of things that need to be pushed, highlighted, done and finished.”

Epstein says a big improvement will happen when the second track is finally finished between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, and a third track is laid on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. The additional tracks will keep one problem from bottlenecking into many problems.