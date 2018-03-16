© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Calls Arming Teachers ‘Toxic Lunacy’

WSHU | By WSHU News Staff
Published March 16, 2018 at 7:42 AM EDT
gunprotest_apandrewharnik_180316.jpg
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
A woman holds a sign during a student-led gun control rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. As a painful debate about school safety rages in the U.S., President Trump has proposed putting more guns in schools.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Governor Dannel Malloy joined state educators in Hartford on Thursday to speak out against the President’s proposal to arm teachers.

Blumenthal said he hosted roundtables in Connecticut this week, and, “Let me tell you what the consensus is among the legislators, the students, the law enforcement officials: Arming teachers will make our schools less safe. It is toxic lunacy.”

Malloy said he has spoken to state troopers, who said if they responded to a call about an active shooter and saw many different people with guns, it would be hard to identify who the bad guy is.

“It’s already a tremendously difficult job without having the additional burden of simultaneously serving as armed security officers without adequate training.”

Blumenthal applauded Connecticut’s gun laws but called for federal action because even states with the toughest gun laws are at risk from states with the weakest ones because guns can cross state borders.

He said legislation that has passed the House and heads to the Senate would not let federal funding be used to arm schoolteachers. He expects the Senate to take action in April after the planned student protest against gun violence in D.C.

