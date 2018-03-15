© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Newtown Students Rally At Gun Lobby Headquarters

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 15, 2018 at 9:26 AM EDT
newtownactionalliancenssf_dd_180315.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
Newtown High School students Tommy Murphy and Jenny Wadhwa hold signs at a Junior Newtown Action Alliance rally in front of the National Shooting Sports Foundation headquarters in Newtown, Conn., Wednesday night.

High school students in Newtown, Conn., walked out of class Wednesday morning, like students across the country. And last night some students rallied outside the headquarters of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun lobbying group that’s a few miles away from Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The rally was organized by the Junior Newtown Action Alliance, a student advocacy group formed in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Jenny Wadhwa, a junior at Newtown High School, held a sign that read “I am worth more than a gun.” Wadhwa also took part in the walkout at Newtown High School Wednesday morning.

“After a while, you just realize that enough is enough. And I know that saying kind of sounds cliché right now. But coming from the students who lived through Sandy Hook, there’s no reason that students should have to be sitting in a classroom scared for their lives anymore. And after a while, you need to stand up.”

Wadhwa said they were rallying outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation to show their opposition to the firearms lobby. The NSSF didn’t immediately respond for comment.

The Junior Newtown Action Alliance is planning a rally in Washington, D.C., on April 20 – the  date of the next planned student walkout to protest gun violence. 

