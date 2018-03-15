© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Sees Success With Opioid Overdose Map

WSHU | By Eric Schmid
Published March 15, 2018 at 11:14 AM EDT
nassaudrugmappingsingas_es_180315.jpg
Eric Schmid
/
WSHU
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, District Attorney Madeline Singas and County Executive Laura Curran examine an opioid overdose map.

On Long Island, East Meadow is the latest community to become part of Nassau County’s new opioid overdose mapping system. Officials say it’s the next step in the fight against the opioid crisis.

The new system maps overdoses and overlays related crimes in real time. It’s being rolled out one community at a time.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the program helps get drugs off the street.

“We have to know where it is that people are overdosing. We have to know where it is that people are dying, we have to know where it is where people are dealing the most drugs.”

That knowledge has helped. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says 91 people, four of them drug dealers, have been arrested in East Meadow since they started mapping that area last Thursday.

But officials say enforcement is not enough. Ryder says the community needs to be educated on what addiction and overdose look like.

Long Island NewsLong IslandOpioidsDrugs
