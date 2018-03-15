© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Huntington Dedicates Street To Slain Parkland Teacher

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 15, 2018 at 10:09 AM EDT
Courtesy of Town of Huntington
Huntington Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci stands with Scott Beigel's mother, Linda Beigel Schulman; sister Melissa Zech; and father Michael Schulman at the ceremony unveiling "Scott J. Beigel Way."

On Long Island, a candlelight memorial was held in the hometown of one of the teachers killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Scott Beigel was shot and killed when he unlocked his door and ushered students into his classroom at Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School.

Beigel had grown up in Dix Hills, and his parents still live there.

His mother, Linda Beigel Schulman, says she was inspired by the school walkouts across the country.

“The 17-minute walkout around our country speaks loud and clear. I love you, Scott. You may have died senselessly, but as I stand here today I can honestly say not in vain!”

Beigel Schulman offered praise to the students who walked out of class yesterday.

“The walkouts, from what I’ve seen up until the present were amazing. Okay? The students were amazing. The students are peaceful, mindful, respectful. A lot more than I can say for adults in the same situation.”

The Town of Huntington has honored Beigel by renaming the street he grew up on “Scott J. Beigel Way.”

Long Island NewsLong IslandgunsSchool Shootings
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
