Long Island Association Announces Its 'Top 18 Priorities for 2018'

The Long Island Association has released its “Top 18 Priorities for 2018” and has made moving all downstate horseracing to Belmont Racetrack one of its top legislative priorities this year.

The LIA says moving racing from Aqueduct in Queens to Belmont would make it, along with a new Islanders arena, a year-round destination.

Other proposals include express bus service from the Hub in Uniondale to Long Island Rail Road stations in Hempstead and Mineola. They also want pedestrian bridges to connect the Hub to Hofstra University and Nassau Community College.

The LIA also wants Congress to restore deductibility for state and local taxes, and for the state legislature to cap increases in state spending to two percent.