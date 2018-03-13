State Gives UConn Ultimatum On Basketball Coach Payout
Members of the Connecticut legislature’s Higher Education Committee said the University of Connecticut won’t receive any additional funds if its forced to pay the remaining $10 million to men’s basketball head coach, Kevin Ollie.
Ollie was fired over the weekend before his contract agreement expired.
A UConn spokesperson told the Hartford Courant the school will contest that Coach Ollie isn’t owed the $10 million because he was fired with “just cause.”
The men’s basketball team is currently under investigation involving impermissible summer practices being held during the off-season.
Democratic Senator Beth Bye, co-chair of the Education Committee, told the Courant that the state doesn’t have an extra $10 million to give UConn.
Ollie said in a statement to ESPN that he would contest UConn’s decision late Saturday. Ollie will meet with UConn Athletic Director David Benedict soon to discuss his contract agreement.