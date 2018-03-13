Navy Destroyer To Be Named After Long Island Veteran

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has announced that a Navy destroyer will be named for a Long Island marine who was killed during the Vietnam War.

The U.S.S. Gallagher will be named in honor of Corporal Patrick Gallagher. He was an Irish immigrant who was not yet a citizen when he was killed in 1967.

Corporal Gallagher was awarded the Navy Cross for diving on a live hand grenade during a surprise attack while his unit slept. He was able to kick the grenade away before it exploded.

However, days before his tour of duty ended, he was killed in a firefight.

A petition to name a ship for Gallagher received 10,000 signatures.