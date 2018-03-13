© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Navy Destroyer To Be Named After Long Island Veteran

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 13, 2018 at 1:09 PM EDT
destroyer_usnavy_180313.jpg
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
/
The Arleigh-Burke-Class Destroyer

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has announced that a Navy destroyer will be named for a Long Island marine who was killed during the Vietnam War.

The U.S.S. Gallagher will be named in honor of Corporal Patrick Gallagher. He was an Irish immigrant who was not yet a citizen when he was killed in 1967.

Corporal Gallagher was awarded the Navy Cross for diving on a live hand grenade during a surprise attack while his unit slept. He was able to kick the grenade away before it exploded.

However, days before his tour of duty ended, he was killed in a firefight.

A petition to name a ship for Gallagher received 10,000 signatures.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandU.S. Navy
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan