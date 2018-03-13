© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Greenwich Approves Plastic Bag Ban

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published March 13, 2018 at 1:51 PM EDT
The Town of Greenwich has approved a ban that prevents the sale of single plastic bags from grocery stores and other local merchants.  

The Greenwich Time reports the ban does not include plastic bags used for delivery of any merchandise or goods. This includes food delivered to residents’ houses or their place of business.

Local residents will not be taxed to use paper bags at the grocery store.

The RTM approved the ban on Monday night. The ordinance will go into effect within the next six months.  

A three-year sunset clause was attached to the ordinance that allows the ban to be reconsidered at a later date, if necessary.

