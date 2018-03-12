Connecticut Philanthropist Howard Aibel Dies At 88

Philanthropist Howard Aibel of Weston, Conn., has died.

Aibel was a vice chair of the Westport Country Playhouse, which recently renamed its campus after him.

In an interview with WSHU, Aibel said he wanted to make his biggest impact as a philanthropist by giving $3 million to the Country Playhouse, which he did earlier this year.

Aibel was also a conservationist. He donated six acres of land to Aspetuck Land Trust to preserve the woodlands that he said inspired him and his wife to move to Weston.

Aibel was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1929 and worked for nearly 30 years as an executive and chief legal officer of International Telephone & Telegraph Corporation. He also worked as counsel for General Electric and the firm White & Case.

He was a long-time supporter of WSHU, and a trustee emeritus at Sacred Heart University.

Aibel died on Friday of complications from pneumonia. He is survived by his children, David, Daniel and Jonathan, and a grandson, Lucien. He was 88.