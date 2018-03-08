Sens. Blumenthal And Graham Introduce Bipartisan Gun Bill

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., say Americans are sick of Congress “doing nothing” to prevent mass shootings. They have introduced a bipartisan bill that would prevent a person who is deemed to be a threat to themselves or others from having access to guns.

Blumenthal says the bill would create a federal “Extreme Risk Protection Order.”

“In effect, a red flag, for a federal court to issue an order that denies a person the ability to purchase or have weapons that may be used to harm himself or others.”

The bill is based on laws in Connecticut and Indiana.

“The Connecticut experience is very powerful. The Connecticut law on average results in about 100 to 150 people every year not having weapons.”

If a federal judge finds probable cause, the person could lose access to firearms for a period of up to 180 days. The person could appeal the decision. The ban could also be extended.

Graham, a gun owner, says the bill focuses on the person, and not the weapon.